OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

When will the new indoor water park in Oswego open?

You won’t be waiting long! The park is set to open Friday, June 23rd.

It’s called Splash Indoor Water Park Resort. Those behind the project say it will be the first indoor water park in Oswego County.

Splash is located at 92 E. 1st Street in Oswego. It’s connected to the Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront.

The Broadwell Hospitality Group is behind the year round water park. Broadwell Hospitality Group is well established in Oswego, owning the Clarion, restaurants and other properties.

Shane Stepien, who runs marketing for Splash, said the water park will offer two large slides, a splash pad for younger kiddos, a large activity pool, an arcade, birthday/event rooms and a bar and grill.

Stepien said Splash has been in the works for years. He said the goal was to have it open last winter, but due to COVID and construction delays and not having adequate staffing, the opening had to be pushed back.

Stepien estimated the water park would create 100-150 jobs.

You don’t have to be a hotel guest to go to Splash. Day passes are available on it’s website.

Friday-Sunday it’s $30 for those 3-11 and $35 for those 12 and older. Monday-Thursday it’s $25 for kids and $30 for those 12 and up. children 2 and under are free.

Stepien said as Splash gets up and running, it will have special offers, daily deals and more packages, particularly when it comes to birthday parties.