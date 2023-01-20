MEXICO, NY (WSYR) – New life for a historic, vacant hotel in the Village of Mexico.

Christal Watters and her daughter, Rebekah, have big plans for the former John Beck’s Hotel on Main Street.

The Watters family recently purchased the building and want to open a café, restaurant/bar, and hotel. It will be called, “Beck’s.”

According to the Mexico Historical Society, the Beck’s Hotel dates back to the 1800s. It was a well-known restaurant/bar, complete with hotel rooms. Over the years, it changed hands and names.

Watters said this summer will mark 20 years since it was last opened.

Before Watters and her daughter can move forward with big plans, a big renovation and rehab are needed.

Watters said the goal is to open the building in phases. The family hopes to open the café and some hotel rooms by late summer/early fall.

Once that phase is complete, Watters said it will work to open the restaurant, bar, and additional hotel rooms.

Watters stressed the timeline all depends on how smoothly the rehab goes.

She said since the announcement of the hotel getting new life, the community’s outpouring and support have been amazing. People have been volunteering their services to rehab the building.