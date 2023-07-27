MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

For decades people living in Marcellus would go to the Valley Inn for some good grub.

People were sad to see it close in 2018.

Some of our viewers noticed the building being renovated, which prompted questions to the Your Stories Team, wondering what’s next for the old fan favorite located on Route 20 near NY 174.

After months of extensive renovations, Courtney Hourigan and Kayla Evans opened The Milkhouse Diner earlier this month.

Evans, who used to work at the Valley Inn, said there was a need in the community for a diner and that’s what led them to open The Milkhouse.

Farming is near and dear to the owners’ hearts – that’s how the diner got its name.

Evans said the feedback from customers has been fantastic and the diner already has regular customers.

The Milkhouse Diner is open 7 days a week, serving breakfast and lunch.

Evans described the menu as traditional diner fare, with an emphasis on making it affordable for customers.