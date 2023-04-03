SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have an update to a story the Your Stories Team has been following for months.

The City of Syracuse announced Monday, it will begin road reconstruction on Tex Simone Drive, near NBT Bank Stadium.

This comes the same week the Mets have its first homestand of the season. The team’s home opener is Tuesday afternoon.

Over the past several months, the YS Team has received emails about the rough railroad tracks, potholes and other pavement issues on Tex Simone Drive.

After we brought viewers’ concerns to the city in January, a portion of the old defunct railroad track was removed.

Now, the city has a plan to repair other pavement problems.

Beginning on Monday, April 3, crews will mill and pave the road from Hiawatha Blvd to where Tex Simone Drive ends near the Byrne Dairy facility.

The stretch of the road getting the makeover includes the section where the tracks were removed.

The city said the hope is to have the project completed this week, but that depends on weather conditions.

The work is slated from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. During construction, the ballpark and other traffic will still be able to use Tex Simone Drive. The city said drivers will encounter lane restrictions.

Despite the restrictions, the YS Team was told by the city that it doesn’t anticipate traffic disruptions for fans going to this week’s games.