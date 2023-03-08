TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

An old, abandoned plaza in the Town of Hastings, near the Village of Central Square, is set to get a makeover.

Viewer Andrea Mook, sent the Your Stories Team the following question:

Can you find out when work will begin on the small plaza on the corner of Routes 11 and 4?

The Town of Hastings Community Planning and Development office said the old North Country Plaza has been vacant for years.

The Town would love to see redevelopment at the site, that’s been referred to as an eyesore.

Carmen Cesta of Cicero, purchased the property in 2021 and has plans to give the property a much needed makeover.

Cesta, owns a doggie daycare business called Carm’s Dog House. He plans on opening a location at the plaza, once construction is complete.

Cesta said he hopes a grocery store will lease a spot in the plaza and he’d like to see a gym and hair salon fill the remaining space.

Currently, the property is being cleaned and prepped for construction. Cesta said construction is likely to start this coming fall with a goal of completing the project about a year later. He said that timeline assumes he doesn’t encounter construction and material delays.