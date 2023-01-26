CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) You ask, we answer!

Over the past several months, the Your Stories Team has taken multiple emails from viewers wanting to know what’s next for the former Applebee’s in Camillus.

The building located in the Camillus Commons at 5241 W. Genesee Street, has been vacant since the fall of 2020.

A sign on the restaurant reads: COMING SOON! Adelita’s Mexican Cocina &Tequila.

The Town of Camillus told the YS Team that the plan was brought before the planning board within the last 30 days.

The Town Supervisor said in an email that the project is still under review. No structural changes have been proposed at this time. The plan calls for signage and landscape improvements and interior work to fit the restaurant’s layout.

It appears this would be the first Adelita’s in our area. According to the restaurant’s website, it’s based in Pittsford, NY.

Here’s how it’s described under the ‘About’ section:

Adelita’s is a family-owned and operated business. We are committed to offering the finest quality ingredients possible. Serving delicious authentic Mexican cuisine and offering outstanding service to our customers are our top priorities.