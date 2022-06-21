(WSYR-TV) — For more than 70 years, customers were hooked on the fried fish from Jim’s Fish Fry, located at 1248 Wolf Street in the Town of Salina. The building is located across the street from the Crouse-Hinds plant. The restaurant closed in April 2021.

A viewer named Margie emailed the Your Stories Team and said she noticed a sold sign outside the building and wanted to know what is next for the once beloved location.

The Alharbi family, who own Big Mike’s Market and More on James Street, recently purchased the property. The family said the plan was to renovate the building and open a banquet hall and restaurant that serves Middle Eastern cuisine.

The new business will be named Dheyas Hall. The Alharbi family said the banquet hall will open in July and the restaurant will open later in the summer.