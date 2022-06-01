(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Lisa from Camillus wanted to know if Chick-fil-A is moving into her neighborhood. She said she’s heard that the popular restaurant could be moving into the vacant Applebee’s building on W. Genesee Street.

The former Applebee’s closed in 2020. It was a casualty of the pandemic. A for lease sign is currently posted on the front door.

Deanna Smith with the Town of Camillus told NewsChannel 9 that the building’s owner has not contacted the town with any plans. She also said there are no plans for a Chick-fil-A to be built anywhere in Camillus.

If you’re craving Chick-fil-A, you’ll need to travel to Cicero or Clay, where the only two locations in the Syracuse area are open — so far.

Another location at the Chittenango Travel Plaza on the Thruway is listed as “coming soon” on the Chick-fil-a website.

A location has also been proposed for the Sweetheart Corner intersection, where North Syracuse meets Clay.

NewsChannel 9 contacted Chick-fil-A’s corporate offices to see if our region is being considered for any more locations. As soon as we hear back, we will update this story.

