ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team was asked for an update on the Jamesville Balloon Fest.

Will the balloons soar this year?

We have a deflating update to our story we brought you in February, when the festival organizer, Grazi Zazzara said the decision to have the fest was still on the table.

When the YS Team contacted Zazzara this week for an update, he said the once popular festival will not happen this year.

The Jamesville Balloon Festival has been grounded since 2019.

Zazzara said the pandemic really put a hurt on the festival.

He said costs for balloon companies have gone up, including propane, diesel, lodging and other expenses.

Zazzara said the inflated costs were too great for too little reward.

He said it was getting harder to book balloon companies. Some didn’t want to commit due to the unpredictable Central New York weather.

He said the number of balloons had declined through the years. In 2019 there were 12 balloons. That number had been in the 20’s in previous years.

We’ll let you know if it ever returns.