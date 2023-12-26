ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

A viewer named Roberta, recently wrote the Your Stories Team wondering if Onondaga County seniors will get a year ending holiday gift from the county like thousands did last year.

No, seniors will not receive a $200 stimulus from Onondaga County check in 2023.

Last year, Onondaga County legislators unanimously approved a one-time $200 stimulus payment for senior citizens who qualified for the Enhanced School Tax Relief (STAR) property tax exemption.

Justin Sayles, Communications Director with the Onondaga County Executive’s office, said 27,692 checks were issued to seniors last year.

The stimulus checks were financed through the county’s fund balance for an estimated $5.5 million

When the county approved the one-time $200 payment for 2022, county leaders said then the goal of the program was to help senior citizens recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic and ease the burden of the economic downturn.

One county legislator told The Your Stories Team that a stimulus check for 2023 was never discussed.