ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
A viewer named Roberta, recently wrote the Your Stories Team wondering if Onondaga County seniors will get a year ending holiday gift from the county like thousands did last year.
No, seniors will not receive a $200 stimulus from Onondaga County check in 2023.
Last year, Onondaga County legislators unanimously approved a one-time $200 stimulus payment for senior citizens who qualified for the Enhanced School Tax Relief (STAR) property tax exemption.
Justin Sayles, Communications Director with the Onondaga County Executive’s office, said 27,692 checks were issued to seniors last year.
The stimulus checks were financed through the county’s fund balance for an estimated $5.5 million
When the county approved the one-time $200 payment for 2022, county leaders said then the goal of the program was to help senior citizens recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic and ease the burden of the economic downturn.
One county legislator told The Your Stories Team that a stimulus check for 2023 was never discussed.
Have a question for the Your Stories Team?
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: No stimulus check for Onondaga County seniors this year
- Your Stories Q&A: Why Town of Salina plows are using green lights
- Your Stories Q&A: Why am I being charged a recycling fee when buying paint?
- Your Stories Q&A: Can businesses in NY tack on a surcharge to those paying with credit cards?
- Your Stories Q&A: More questions about missing mailboxes
- Your Stories Q&A: An update on Corso’s Cookies factory store
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s being built at this busy intersection near the Thruway in Verona?
- Teen admits to cruel treatment of Manlius Swan Pond mother
- Your Stories Q&A: Did National Grid really call me or is it a scam?
- Your Stories Q&A: Townhomes being built next to Bailiwick Market in Elbridge
- Your Stories Q&A: When will this 81 exit ramp near Destiny USA be repaired?
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s that dirt near Syracuse Inner Harbor?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will natural gas customers pay more this winter compared to last?
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s the latest on bringing Delta Sonic to Clay?
- Your Stories Q&A: Rescue Mission donation centers no longer welcome at Wegmans