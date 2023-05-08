LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

A viewer named Mike, emailed the Your Stories Team asking why are crews digging at Onondaga Lake Park.

Orange safety fencing can be seen at the Family Activity Center portion of the park, near Wegmans Playground.

Justin Sayles, Communications Director with the Onondaga County Executive’s office, said pickleball courts are being built in this spot.

He said there will be multiple courts, costing about $400,000. He said funding for the pickleball courts was approved in the County’s budget.

Sayles said construction should be done by early to mid-summer.

During Ryan McMahon’s State of the County address in March, he said the County needed to reimagine Onondaga Lake Park. In addition to the multiple pickleball courts, he wants to build a new public marina.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport.