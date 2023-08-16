SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have an update on a railroad crossing that’s led to multiple viewer complaints to the Your Stories Team.
It appears crews are removing the CSX tracks at the intersection of 7th North Street and Hiawatha Boulevard, near Crouse-Hinds. The spur sits right near the City of Syracuse and the Town of Salina line.
When the Your Stories Team started investigating the troubled track to see if a repair could be made, a CSX spokesperson said in April the rail company was working to “eliminate the crossing.”
Last week, after months of complaints, a sign was put up next to the tracks saying “fix the road.”
Fast-forward to this week, a handful of viewers emailed the YS Team to let us know crews have finally started digging up the tracks.
“Some months back, Your Stories did an article about the RR tracks by Crouse-Hinds. Well, IT’S BEING FIXED! Currently, the tracks have been torn out. Thank you for your help with getting the ball rolling,” Dan Kelly wrote in an email.
The Your Stories Team reached out to CSX for details on the work being done at the intersection, but the rail company hasn’t responded.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: Problematic train tracks removed near Crouse-Hinds
- Your Stories Q&A: Will you be able to buy Lottery tickets at the NYS Fair?
- The Your Stories Q&A: More questions regarding NYS Fair Park-N-Ride shuttles
- Your Stories Q&A: Will presale NYS Fair tickets return to local stores?
- ‘Fix the road’ sign placed at rough railroad crossing in DeWitt
- Your Stories Q&A: Pickleball courts open at Onondaga Lake Park
- Your Stories Q&A: Is development still planned for this vacant lot in Fayetteville?
- Your Stories Q&A: Can I use an Amp concert ticket to get into the NYS Fair?
- Your Stories Q&A: When will the new Canton Street bridge over I-90 open?
- Your Stories: Repair shops feeling the sticker stress over state DMV’s new requirement
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s the status on Starbucks coming to Salina?
- Your Stories Q&A: When will construction on the Thruway in Onondaga County end?
- Your Stories Q&A: Gas prices on the rise, here’s why
- Concern for sick fox at Onondaga Lake Park
- Your Stories Q&A: Will Garcia’s in Cortland reopen after fire?