SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have an update on a railroad crossing that’s led to multiple viewer complaints to the Your Stories Team.

It appears crews are removing the CSX tracks at the intersection of 7th North Street and Hiawatha Boulevard, near Crouse-Hinds. The spur sits right near the City of Syracuse and the Town of Salina line.

When the Your Stories Team started investigating the troubled track to see if a repair could be made, a CSX spokesperson said in April the rail company was working to “eliminate the crossing.”

Last week, after months of complaints, a sign was put up next to the tracks saying “fix the road.”

Fast-forward to this week, a handful of viewers emailed the YS Team to let us know crews have finally started digging up the tracks.

“Some months back, Your Stories did an article about the RR tracks by Crouse-Hinds. Well, IT’S BEING FIXED! Currently, the tracks have been torn out. Thank you for your help with getting the ball rolling,” Dan Kelly wrote in an email.

Image provided by Dan Kelly Image provided by Dan Kelly

The Your Stories Team reached out to CSX for details on the work being done at the intersection, but the rail company hasn’t responded.