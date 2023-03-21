FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Development at The Towne Center at Fayetteville continues to bring questions to the Your Stories Team.

With Panera Bread relocating to a new location in the plaza earlier this month, viewers have asked what’s next for its old spot?

COR Development Company, posted on its social media pages that Sephora will move into that vacant storefront.

Renovations are underway. But it’s not clear when the new Sephora will open.

You may be asking, what does the new Sephora means for the current one located inside the nearby Kohl’s? We reached out to Sephora and COR for comment, but have not heard back.

Kohl’s sent us the following statement:

“There are no planned changes to Sephora at Kohl’s.“

The Towne Center has seen a flurry of activity in the past six months.

Earlier this year, COR announced Athelta will be moving into the same building where the new Sephora is opening.

Last fall, A Chipotle and Tully’s opened new locations.