MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An update to a past Q&A!

If you’ve driven through Manlius in the past week, you’ve likely noticed a fence is up and construction equipment now sits on the site where a Starbucks will be built.

Code and Zoning Enforcement Official, Mike Decker, with the Village of Manlius said a construction permit for the Starbucks was granted last week and site work has begun.

A three-phase development, known as Fayette Street PUD (Planned Unit Development) is slated for the general area of Fayette Street near the Highbridge Road split.

The development calls for a mixed-use project to include restaurants, retail, apartments and more.

The Starbucks and WellNow Urgent Care are in the first phase of the project. Decker said the developer would like to have the first phase completed by next March.

The group behind the project is Caliber Commercial Brokerage out of Rochester. The YS Team contacted the company for a construction timeline but did not hear back.

More on project from original story:

The second phase of the project calls for a three-story Craftsman style building that will have shops and restaurants on the first level and apartments on the above floors.

That building is slated to be built where the vacant Express Lincoln Mercury Sales now stands. The vacant building has often been described as an eyesore.

Decker said if the phase two building does not get built, there’s a contingency plan for the dealership building to still be demolished.

The third phase, proposes a two-story apartment building off Eureka and Park Drives, behind the CVS.