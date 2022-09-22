SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails asking about the status of STAR credit checks.
If you are still waiting for your check, check your mailbox because the NY Department of Taxation and Finance sent its latest batch of credits on September 16.
STAR stands for School Tax Relief. If you are registered for the STAR credit, the check comes every year right around the time your school tax bill is due.
For Onondaga County tax bills are due at the end of September.
James Gazzale, a public information officer with the taxation and finance department, said the goal is for STAR checks to arrive before school tax bills are due.
Gazzale said more than 650,000 STAR checks have been mailed to homeowners this year. He said the state is on pace to eclipse last year’s total which was around 770,000 credits.
Check on the status of your STAR credit
One important note, STAR is different from the Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit (HTRC). The YS Team has heard from viewers asking where their STAR check is and they are actually looking for the HTRC check. Pay close attention to the check stub, it will indicate if it’s HTRC or STAR.
If you have questions about your STAR credit check you can call the Department of Taxation and Finance at 518-457-2036.
