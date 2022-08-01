(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

New constructions near Syracuse Hancock International Airport had viewer Marvin Calderon reaching out to The Your Stories Team. Calderon wanted to know what is currently being built on South Bay Road across from Delta Sonic near I-81 in the Town of Salina.

Storage is what’s in store for this plot of land.

Tom Kennedy with North Syracuse Storage said a four-story, 100,000 sq. ft. building will house 700 storage units here. The building will have exterior and interior units. For the indoor units, tenants can drive their vehicles inside the building for offloading. That’s sure to come in handy during the winter months! The units will also be climate controlled. Kennedy said the goal is to complete construction by the end of the year. Kennedy said North Syracuse Storage will use a third-party national chain to run the facility.