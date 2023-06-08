SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

A viewer named Sarah contacted the Your Stories Team with a question about security for Saturday’s CNY Pride Festival & Parade at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor.

Sarah wrote:

“I simply want to ask if the city plans to increase security at Saturday’s Pride Parade due to the threat from the recently fired Destiny USA security guard?”

Earlier this month, Bruce Laveck, 21, was charged with “making a threat of mass harm.”

Laveck was fired from his job as a Destiny USA security guard, accused of threatening shootings at both the mall and the CNY Pride parade.

A judge ordered him to stay away from both locations.

Syracuse Police sent NewsChannel 9 the following statement when asked about added security for the festival and parade:

“Yes, we plan on having heightened security and are aware of the threat and monitoring.”

According to Jimmy Monto, Vice President of Development and Fundraising for CNY Pride, the organization planned to have extra security at this year’s event. He said the extra security was due to last year’s record crowd.

Since the alleged threat, Monto said CNY Pride has been in constant conversations with police and the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office.

On CNY Pride’s website, it details some of the security plans for the festival and parade:

As required, in order to get permits for public events and street closures in the City of Syracuse, our current security plan includes the Syracuse Police Department at the perimeter of the parade and festival grounds and a contracted security team.