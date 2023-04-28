SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Our latest Q&A comes on the heels of the NYSDOT announcing it will begin using speed cameras in construction work zones to prevent people from speeding in those areas.

A viewer named Tracie saw the recent headline, which prompted this question:

They are enforcing speed limits through work zones with technology and ticketing the registered car owners. Why don’t they do that in school zones?

Tracie, your question is timely because the City of Syracuse is looking to do just that.

Neil Burke, Director of Special projects for Syracuse’s Department of Public Works, said the city is asking the state for permission to install cameras by the start of the next school year.

He said the city is still in the research phase, but the goal would be to install the cameras in up to 20 school zones across the city.

He said the cameras would be used to “curtail significant speeding.”

Burke said the camera technology would likely be used to ticket cars traveling more than 10 miles above the school zone speed limit.

The city still needs to figure out the cost of the cameras and how much the fines will be for people who get a ticket, added Burke.

He said tickets would work similar to parking tickets, a monetary fine that doesn’t impact points on driver’s license.

He also said the cameras would capture an image of a license plate and the ticket would be sent to the person the vehicle is registered to. It would not capture the image of the driver.

Burke said the city looked to Albany and New York City to see how those areas used speed cameras. He said they learned from those regions that the cameras have been, “very effective.”

Speed cameras have proven to be controversial in some parts of the country. One major criticism is they’re used as a revenue generator by municipalities.

Burke said that money generated off the technology would only be used to enhance school zone safety. He said that could mean more crossing guards and more signs.

Speaking of signs, Burke said if the cameras get approved by the state and local leaders, multiple signs will mark school zones so the cameras won’t come as a surprise.

We’ll let you know if and when the cameras get the green light.