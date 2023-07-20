TOWN OF MANLIUS, N.Y. (LOCALSYR) – You ask, we answer!

Several viewers emailed the Your Stories Team asking what’s being built at the former Fayetteville Dodge dealership on N. Burdick Road near the Towne Center at Fayetteville shopping center.

For months, project leaders, citing a non-disclosure agreement would only say an electric vehicle service/repair center was moving into the neighborhood. Town of Manlius officials also kept tight-lipped.

While a physical sign just went up on the property announcing Tesla is coming, there’s been hints since last fall it was the high-profile company, including public documents that mentioned Tesla by name.

The project’s architect firm, in-Architects, told the YS Team that construction started in March and should be completed by fall.

Project leaders said this location will not sell Tesla vehicles, it will only be a service/repair center.

If you’re in the market for a Tesla, The Oneida Indian Nation announced on June 6 that they would be partnering with Tesla to bring a Tesla showroom to Upstate New York. This will be the first Tesla sales center in our area.

It will be located off Exit 34 on the New York State Thruway. It’s expected to open by 2025.