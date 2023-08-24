TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask we answer!
A viewer reached out the Your Stories Team wondering if there was a way to buy a NYS Fair admission ticket without the added fee.
He took issue with the Fair saying tickets are $6, when that’s not really the case.
A spokesperson with the NYS Fair said no matter how you buy tickets (online or at the gate), fees are applied.
With Fair admission and parking being cashless, the state has partnered with third-party vendor Etix to handle the sales.
We’re not talking about a huge fee, but we are living in a time of high inflation, meaning every penny counts.
On it’s website, The NYS Fair lists the added fees you’ll see at checkout:
With fees, the total cost to patrons will be $6.28 per ticket admission, $20.59 for the Frequent Fairgoer option, and $10.37 for parking per vehicle.
The fees are a tad heftier when you purchase “Ride All Day” wristbands for the Midway.
Add another $2.59 to a $35 weekday wristband and $2.69 for a $45 weekend wristband.
According to the website: Each wristband includes a FunTagg e-ticket activation fee and Innovative Ticketing convenience fee (applied at checkout). Charge will appear as “Innovative Ticketing.”
When asked about the surcharges applied to admission, parking and Midway wristbands, the Fair sent the following statement:
In regard to considering surcharge fees with third-party ticket vendors, the Department of Agriculture and Markets conducts a formal bid to select who gets the project.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: The fees added to NYS Fair tickets, parking and rides
- Your Stories Q&A: Here’s when CNY’s first Restaurant Depot is set to open
- Your Stories Q&A: How to pay for NYS Fair Park-N-Ride shuttles
- Your Stories Q&A: What happened to the blue mailboxes at Mattydale Post Office?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and Gianelli return to NYS Fair?
- Your Stories Q&A: Problematic train tracks removed near Crouse-Hinds
- Your Stories Q&A: Will you be able to buy Lottery tickets at the NYS Fair?
- Your Stories Q&A: More questions regarding NYS Fair Park-N-Ride shuttles
- Your Stories Q&A: Will presale NYS Fair tickets return to local stores?
- ‘Fix the road’ sign placed at rough railroad crossing in DeWitt
- Your Stories Q&A: Pickleball courts open at Onondaga Lake Park
- Your Stories Q&A: Is development still planned for this vacant lot in Fayetteville?
- Your Stories Q&A: Can I use an Amp concert ticket to get into the NYS Fair?
- Your Stories Q&A: When will the new Canton Street bridge over I-90 open?
- Your Stories: Repair shops feeling the sticker stress over state DMV’s new requirement