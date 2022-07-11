(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The latest question to the Your Stories Team took us to Madison County. Viewer James Ross wanted to know if there is going to be new life for what used to be a staple in Chittenango.

I noticed construction at the old Byrne Dairy Store in Chittenango. Any update on new occupant?

After operating for nearly 50 years, The Byrne Dairy on Genesee Street closed last December. When our photographer stopped by the closed store, he did not see any work taking place. A closed sign remains in the front door and the glass has been covered with paper to prevent people from looking inside the store.

At the time of the closing, Byrne Dairy said it could not expand at that location. Many stores have been updated to include a deli and gas pumps.

In an email to NewsChannel 9, Chittenango Mayor Elizabeth Bough Martin said the company has expressed interest in returning to Chittenango:

I too was informed by citizens that contractors were seen at the Byrne Dairy a few weeks ago. At that time, I reached out to my contact at Byrne Dairy as they continue to express interest in building their updated model of store and gas pumps in the Chittenango area. It does not look like anything substantial is happening at the old Byrne Dairy location currently. The Village of Chittenango has not received any applications for a new store, improvements, etc. for that location, and my contact at Byrne Dairy has indicated that nothing is going on there.

Byrne Dairy confirmed to the Your Stories Team that no construction is currently happening at the old store and there are no future plans at that location.