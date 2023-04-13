TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team has received several emails asking for an update on ShoppingTown Mall.

OHB Redev LLC has a plan to develop the old mall, which is currently owned by Onondaga County, into “District East.”

According to the project’s website, District East, “…will incorporate a blended use format which will include five distinct, but blended districts; residential housing, entertainment, restaurants and hospitality, retail, and office.”

The Your Stories Team contacted the Onondaga County Executive’s Office to see where the project stands. We were sent the following statement:

“The Shoppingtown Mall property remains under contract with OHB Redev. OHB Redev remains within the original contract timelines, as they continue to advance design concepts, redevelopment plans, and local, county, and state approvals for the property, including OCIDA approvals. Currently, OHB is working to finish their SEQRA application to OCIDA to allow them to complete their economic development benefits application.”

It appears one of the main sticking points, remains reaching a deal with the owners of the old Macy’s and Sears.

Last September, we reported that OHB asked the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA) to use eminent domain to take control of those properties.

OCIDA Chairman, Pat Hogan told NewsChannel Nine, eminent domain is still being considered but the the agency is hopeful OHB and the other owners can reach a private agreement.

The YS Team will keep you updated on this project.