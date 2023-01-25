ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Paula Killian wrote the Your Stories Team wanting to know about an art display that can be seen off the New York State Thruway in Oneida County.

Why are there Teepees in a field near Exit 33 (Verona, Rome, Oneida)?

The teepees, located on Oneida Indian Nation land, near exits 32 and 33, are part of a cultural art installation called Passage of Peace.

According to a news release from the Oneida Indian Nation, this is the second year for the display, which was resurrected in late November, in conjunction with Native American Heritage Month.

The display is illuminated at night during the holiday season. But now that the holiday season ended, The Oneida Indian Nation said the display would soon be taken down.

Oneida Indian Nation:

The Passage of Peace, a cultural art installation created by the Oneida Indian Nation, will once again share a message of peace with Upstate New York communities throughout the holiday season with a beautiful display of illuminated teepees. This year’s installation also seeks to raise awareness around the harm caused by boarding schools to Native Americans and recent bipartisan legislative efforts to establish a commission that will address their generational impact

The Oneida Indian Nation said it has yet to determine if the Passage of Peace display will return next holiday season, but added the feedback the past two years has been “incredible.”

To learn more about the display, specifically what the tents represent, click here.