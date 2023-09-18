WESTVALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have an update on a story in Westvale we’ve been tracking for years:
What’s the plan for the vacant gas station at the corner of West Genesee St. and Terry Road?
There’s new life for what’s described as an old eye sore.
After being shut for more than 10 years, it’s now wide open.
The Town of Geddes says work started late last month.
While this site is getting new life, it’s not a new concept. The town added the plan is for this building to once again house a gas station/convenience store.
We knew movement at this spot was likely because the property sold in July of last year for $350,000.
The owner is listed as Benzeen Gas LLC.
We don’t know the name of the gas station, as it’s still early in the construction process.
The town says several more steps need to be approved by the planning board before the building can take shape and signs can go up.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: The plans for a vacant gas station in Westvale
- Your Stories Q&A: Construction starts on development in Clay
- Your Stories Q&A: When will new Great Northern owner fix the potholes?
- Your Stories Q&A: More WellNow Urgent Cares “temporarily closed”
- Your Stories Q&A: Here’s what’s being built near Cicero Walmart
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s being built near former Erie Blvd Pizza Hut?
- Your Stories Q&A: When will repairs be made to Syracuse’s Hanover Square Fountain?
- Your Stories Q&A: How to report a rough railroad crossing
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s being built next to the Tully’s in Fayetteville
- Your Stories Q&A: North Syracuse School District not changing its name
- Your Stories Q&A: Cicero opening first splash pad this week
- Your Stories Q&A: How the Fair counts concert crowds
- Your Stories Q&A: Will Idalia impact gas prices?
- Your Stories Q&A: Is there designated parking for the Amp’s Foreigner concert?
- Your Stories Q&A: Is there on-site security at Fair Park-N-Ride lots?