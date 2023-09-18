WESTVALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have an update on a story in Westvale we’ve been tracking for years:

What’s the plan for the vacant gas station at the corner of West Genesee St. and Terry Road?

There’s new life for what’s described as an old eye sore.

After being shut for more than 10 years, it’s now wide open.

The Town of Geddes says work started late last month.

While this site is getting new life, it’s not a new concept. The town added the plan is for this building to once again house a gas station/convenience store.

We knew movement at this spot was likely because the property sold in July of last year for $350,000.

The owner is listed as Benzeen Gas LLC.

We don’t know the name of the gas station, as it’s still early in the construction process.

The town says several more steps need to be approved by the planning board before the building can take shape and signs can go up.