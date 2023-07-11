TOWN OF MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have an update to a story we first ran back in April. An illegal tire dump in Kirkville has been cleaned up.
Last spring we were contacted by a viewer named Jay who lives in Kirkville. He was upset that hundreds of tires were piling up at a property classified as a trucking terminal located at 8110 Saintsville Road.
According to Onondaga County property records, the property is owned by RLR Investments LLC, based in Wilmington, Ohio.
Back in April, Town of Manlius Code Enforcement Officer, Tom Poitras, said the property owner had been cooperative with its investigation. Poitras believed RLR Investments LLC had its tenant in court trying to resolve the tire dumping.
Now that the tires have been removed, Poitras said its code violation against the property has been dropped.
It’s not clear if the charges issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation have also been dropped. NewsChannel 9 is waiting to hear back from the DEC for an update.
