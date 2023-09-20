SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
Some of our viewers have been asking for an update you on an historic site in Salina.
What’s the latest on rehabbing the old Will and Baumer candle factory?
Changing history is a slow process, but there’s movement.
The old factory located at 100 Buckley Road near Old Liverpool Road has been vacant for years.
Pascarella Development purchased the property in 2021.
It has a three-phase plan for the property. Apartments, a rec. or sports complex, office space and a brewery and pizza restaurant. The first phase calls for a 100-unit multi-family lofts. According to the renderings, the apartments will be called, Urban Village.
Vittorio Pascarella, VP of PDM Estates, said the first 20 apartments are close to opening. He said there’s been construction delays and are waiting on National Grid, but he’s hopeful to start leasing the first set of apartments by the end of the year.
Pascarella said his goal is to have 33 additional apartments completed sometime next year.
He said that his company has been contacted by people inquiring about the future apartments. And adding that people interested should visit their website for contact information.
The other phases of the project still need Town of Salina approval. Pascarella said it could take five to six years to finish the entire project.
Pascarella hopes to have announcement soon on how the iconic smokestack will be incorporated into the redevelopment. In our original story in May of 2022, Pascarella said the smokestack could be the site for the brewery and pizza restaurant.
