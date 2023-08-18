MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team is being asked to solve another mailbox mystery.
Viewer Justin Karwatske emailed the YS Team, “Where did the blue mailboxes go at the Mattydale Post Office?”
The US Postal Inspection Service told the YS Team it received reports in June of possible mail theft from the blue collection boxes at the Mattydale branch, located at 1900 Brewerton Road.
USPS is in the process of replacing the old boxes with what it calls, “high security collection boxes.” No timetable was given for the new mailboxes to be installed.
According to a USPS news release from last spring, 12,000 high security mailboxes are being installed nationwide.
“The Postal Service is hardening blue collection boxes making access to their contents more difficult for criminals,” USPS said in a May release.
We were told that Mattydale is the only spot in the Syracuse area to get the new boxes.
The more secure boxes come at a time when mail theft appears to be on the rise.
“…The agency reported an increase in high volume mail theft incidents from mail receptacles including blue collection boxes: 38,500 in FY22 and more than 25,000 in the first half of FY23,” the release said.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: What happened to the blue mailboxes at Mattydale Post Office?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and Gianelli return to NYS Fair?
- Your Stories Q&A: Problematic train tracks removed near Crouse-Hinds
- Your Stories Q&A: Will you be able to buy Lottery tickets at the NYS Fair?
- The Your Stories Q&A: More questions regarding NYS Fair Park-N-Ride shuttles
- Your Stories Q&A: Will presale NYS Fair tickets return to local stores?
- ‘Fix the road’ sign placed at rough railroad crossing in DeWitt
- Your Stories Q&A: Pickleball courts open at Onondaga Lake Park
- Your Stories Q&A: Is development still planned for this vacant lot in Fayetteville?
- Your Stories Q&A: Can I use an Amp concert ticket to get into the NYS Fair?
- Your Stories Q&A: When will the new Canton Street bridge over I-90 open?
- Your Stories: Repair shops feeling the sticker stress over state DMV’s new requirement
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s the status on Starbucks coming to Salina?
- Your Stories Q&A: When will construction on the Thruway in Onondaga County end?
- Your Stories Q&A: Gas prices on the rise, here’s why