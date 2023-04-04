SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

What happened to the live cameras at Syracuse Hancock International Airport?

That’s the question viewer Steve Donnelly asked the Your Stories Team. He wanted to know if the cameras will be restored.

Steve, it doesn’t appear the live cameras will return anytime soon.

The communications team at the airport sent The Your Stories Team the following statement:

There are no plans to restore the cameras at this time due to multiple construction projects both ongoing and upcoming on the terminal building. However, replacing these cameras isn’t out of the question in the future.

Airport officials believed the three live cameras that showed planes coming and going from the gates, were installed after a 2017 improvement project.

According to a social media post by the airport, it appears the first live camera to go offline was in 2020. Another one stopped working a few months ago and the last camera standing went dark just last week.

As for what caused the cameras to go offline, the airport said in an email, “The cameras appear to have just reached the end of their useful life.”

The airport reiterated new cameras could be added to the terminal roof once upcoming construction projects are completed. The construction is part of the airport’s 2021 Master Plan Update.