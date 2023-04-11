SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
The Your Stories Team keeps pumping out answers to your questions on pump prices.
Viewer Nancy Armstrong, emailed the YS Team wanting to know what’s behind the recent surge. She said the station she uses in Clay, saw a $.24 increase in a matter of days.
You may not have experienced the steep climb that Nancy saw, but prices are up.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Syracuse metro, currently sits at $3.56, up $.12 in a month.
GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan, said Syracuse is seeing the highest prices since December.
Both AAA and De Haan point to OPEC’s recent decision to cut oil production starting in May of more than 1 million gallons a day as a key factor.
“As a result of OPEC’s decision, oil jumped 7% and now up 20% in the last four weeks,” De Haan said.
The experts also point to demand going up. The warmer weather means more people on the road.
De Haan said refineries switching over to the more expensive summer gasoline will also drive up prices. He estimated we could see pump prices climb another four to eight weeks.
De Haan said the price will likely peak between mid-May and mid-June, with a return to $4 a gallon not out of the question.
