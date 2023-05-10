SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A very popular question sent to the Your Stories Team is about the building popping up on South Bay Road, near the airport.

The YS Team first answered this question back in August, that a self-storage facility is being built. We have several updates on the project since our first story aired last summer.

Tom Kennedy, is part of the group behind the project. He said construction on the four-story, 100,000 sq. ft. building is complete. He said crews are putting finishing touches on the building and will install signs in the coming weeks.

Kennedy said the goal is to open June 15.

He added that the national self-storage chain, Store Space will operate the facility.

He said the building features nearly 700 controlled storage units. Units can only be accessed from inside the building. Customers will be able to drive inside the building and unload items on the first floor.

This will be the second Store Space in the Syracuse area. The other location at 2649 Erie Blvd East, near Middler Avenue.