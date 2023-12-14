TOWN OF VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
Viewer Ryan S. contacted the Your Stories Team to ask: “What’s being built near the Maple Leaf Market at the corner of Routes 31 and 365?”
This construction site is not far from Exit 33 of the Thruway and is on Oneida Indian Nation Land. It was the former home of a SavOn Diesel station.
Turning Stone Enterprises shares few details about this project, just that crews are building new retail stores.
It sounds like it won’t be a mystery for long, a spokesperson for Turning Stone Enterprises said details will be announced in early 2024.
The intersection of Routes 31 and 365 has been busy with construction over the past few years.
Upstate Medical University cut a ribbon in September on the new Upstate Cancer Center at Verona.
Earlier in September, Turning Stone Enterprises opened a Maple Leaf Market at the same intersection.
We’ll keep you posted!
