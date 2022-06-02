

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

If you have driven by the popular Towne Center at Fayetteville, you have likely noticed construction near McDonald’s.

The Your Stories Team has received a few questions about the construction. Viewer Carolann Rockwell emailed, asking, “What are the two new buildings being built at the Towne Center at Fayetteville?”



According to Town of Manlius code enforcement officer, Tom Poitras, A Chipotle and a new Panera are being built. Construction started last November. Poitras did not know when construction would be completed. He said both restaurants will have a drive-thru for customers.

Poitras said it is unclear what this means for the current Panera on the property. No permits have been applied for at the Town of Manlius that unveil what could eventually occupy that space.

Chicken Tenders anyone?

Poitras said the vacant Uno’s Pizzeria and Grill will become a Tully’s Good Times.

As for the large storage containers on the parking lot at the shopping center, Poitras said those are for the remodel, currently taking place at the Target. He said once the remodel is complete, the containers will be moved.

