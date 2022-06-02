SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
If you have driven by the popular Towne Center at Fayetteville, you have likely noticed construction near McDonald’s.
The Your Stories Team has received a few questions about the construction. Viewer Carolann Rockwell emailed, asking, “What are the two new buildings being built at the Towne Center at Fayetteville?”
According to Town of Manlius code enforcement officer, Tom Poitras, A Chipotle and a new Panera are being built. Construction started last November. Poitras did not know when construction would be completed. He said both restaurants will have a drive-thru for customers.
Poitras said it is unclear what this means for the current Panera on the property. No permits have been applied for at the Town of Manlius that unveil what could eventually occupy that space.
Chicken Tenders anyone?
Poitras said the vacant Uno’s Pizzeria and Grill will become a Tully’s Good Times.
As for the large storage containers on the parking lot at the shopping center, Poitras said those are for the remodel, currently taking place at the Target. He said once the remodel is complete, the containers will be moved.
Do you have a question about something happening in your neighborhood? Let the Your Stories Team know, and we will work to get you an answer!
Call us anytime at 315-446-9900 or email us at yourstories@localsyr.com.
Story idea?
More Your Stories
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s being built at Towne Center at Fayetteville?
- Woman lost $2,500 to social media scam impersonating ABC’s David Muir
- No, gas at Byrne Dairy in Cicero does not cost $6.10 per gallon as posted
- Your Stories Q&A: No, a Chick-fil-A is not coming to Camillus
- Your Stories Q&A: An Ohio electrical contractor looking to build in Clay
- Your Stories Q&A: Old Will and Baumer candle factory
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s next for the closed Log Cabin Inn in LaFayette?
- Your Stories Q&A: ‘Picnics at the Park’ return to Onondaga Lake
- Your Stories Q&A: Why is diesel so much higher than gas?
- Your Stories Q&A: Here’s why you’ll be charged a new fee the next time you buy paint
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s up with the former Denny’s in DeWitt?
- Your Stories Q & A: Owner of Baldwinsville’s Angry Garlic to open BBQ restaurant
- Your Stories Q&A: Why do gas prices vary from station to station?
- Your Stories Q&A: New car wash coming to Town of Clay
- Your Stories: How to avoid a Facebook hack
- Have a question for the Your Stories team?
- People concerned about rental bikes left on Syracuse streets
- Your Stories: What’s happening to the swans at Sandy Pond?
- 2,400 homeowners in Onondaga County incorrectly accused of not paying property taxes
- Owner of Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans ‘of course’ wants to resume production, but won’t set timeframe
- Cicero Police frustrated about traffic speed sign laws
- Sentinel Heights Bridge removal finished, reopening I-81 nightly
- Your Stories update! Legislator Knapp addresses trash concerns
- Your Stories: Neighbors concerned about trash from trucks
- Your Stories: Baby formula hard to find in stores
- Your Stories: Native Americans spearfishing walleye in Constantia
- Your Stories: Answering questions on second COVID booster shots
- Your Stories: Who qualifies for COVID-19 treatments and how can you access them?
- Mask mandate dropped for day care centers starting Wednesday
- Syracuse salon owner loses Instagram account to bitcoin scammer
- Haven’t received your free government COVID test kit? Here’s why
- Your Stories: Do at-home COVID tests still work if left out in the cold weather?
- Your Stories: Nurses make house calls for people who can’t leave their homes to get booster shots
- Your Stories: More issues ordering COVID test kits
- YOUR STORIES: A glitch in the system leads Oswego County woman to be denied free federal COVID test kits
- ‘People have enough to worry about right now without worrying about that.’ Barely avoiding a job interview scam
- Owner of Syracuse cat café says he’s having trouble finding wet food
- Your Stories: Centro working to bring more buses and drivers to the road this Spring
- Your Stories: Camillus tenants left without heat and hot water for multiple days
- Your Stories: Liverpool man gets $50 copay bill in mail after getting COVID-19 test at WellNow Urgent Care