(WSYR-TV)–The Your Stories Team is fielding two questions about new construction in the Town of Clay.

Judith Brazosky wrote:

What are they building on W. Taft Road near AutoZone?



Sticking with the auto theme, A Jiffy Lube is being built next to the AutoZone. It is also near the popular Jake Hafner’s restaurant.

The Town of Clay said construction started a few weeks ago on the 3,000-square-foot building. The planning director did not know when construction would be completed. There are several instant oil change locations in Onondaga County, but this looks to be the first Jiffy Lube. According to the company’s website, there are Jiffy Lube locations in Cortland and New Hartford.

