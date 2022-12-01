CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Viewer, Lisa DiCosimo, recently wrote the Your Stories Team wanting to know what’s being built on Route 31 in Cicero near Spera’s Meat Market.

According to the Town of Cicero’s Planning Department, a Caliber Collision repair shop is being built.

Construction started in June on the former lot where the Galaxy Car Wash once stood.

If the Caliber Collision name sounds familiar, The YS Team did a story back in September about one being built in clay on 31 near 57.

According to the company, that one is scheduled to open in March.

The Cicero Planning Department is not sure when the Caliber in its neck of the woods will be ready for business.