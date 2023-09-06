FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

We’re digging for answers on today’s Q and A.

What’s being built next to the Tully’s in Fayetteville?

This construction project is hard to miss at this location in the Towne Center, which opened up less than a year ago and is already expanding.

One of the owners says they debated doing this before it opened last fall but decided to hold off. Now, the restaurant will add more than a thousand square feet.

The addition is being made to the bar area, adding about 60 seats, including a bar top and tables around the bar. A beer cooler is also on the blueprint.

Tully’s hoped the renovation would done be before the football season kicked off, but construction delays likely mean it will be completed by late October.