SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Today’s question takes us to the pharmacy.

Viewer April Ford wrote to the Your Stories Team about having a difficult time finding a drug she needs to treat diabetes.

“When will the Ozempic shortage be over?” Ford wrote.

Ford said she checked with several pharmacies in the area and can’t find the medicine. She said her friends who use the medication are having the same problem.

Ozempic is the brand name for Semaglutide. It’s prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes.

Courtesy of Getty Images.

It first appeared on the FDA’s Drug Shortage List back in August. It lists limited availability with supply disruptions continuing through January.

“Demand increase for drug,” is the reason given for the shortage.

What’s causing the shortage

Several articles have been written recently about a TikTok trend causing Ozempic to be in short supply. Videos from stars and others bragging about Ozempic helping them lose weight have gone viral.

Courtesy of Getty Images.

Ozempic is produced by pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk Inc. The YS Team has been unsuccessful getting a response from the company on the drug shortage and when it might end.

If you are looking for a drug that is on the shortage list, the FDA recommends checking multiple pharmacies. It also recommends asking a pharmacist or doctor if there’s another medicine you can take.