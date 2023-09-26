TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
Several viewers have contacted the Your Stories Team to ask what’s next for the closed Pizza Hut on Route 11 in Mattydale?
After being open for many years, the Pizza Hut closed in 2017.
According to Onondaga County property records, the building was sold in November of 2022 for $150,000.
Recently, a “coming soon” was added to the front of the property and work to the exterior has begun. A brick veneer has been added to the building.
According to the Town’s Planning and Development Director, Mark Lafaver, a construction permit has been granted by the town.
Lafaver said a Greek restaurant will open in this vacant building, but he did not know the name of the restaurant or other details. He said those details will be revealed through the planning board process at a later date.
We’ll update you as soon as we have those details.
