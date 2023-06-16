NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Today’s question takes us to the largest suburban school district in central New York.

What’s the latest on North Syracuse considering changing its name?

The district that has more than 8,000 students is seriously considering going from North Syracuse to Cicero North Syracuse, or C-NS just like its high school.

Public information officer, Laurie Cook tells me the issue will likely go before the board of education this summer, and then the public will be informed of the survey results and if the district wants to move forward with a change.

Two questions on the survey read:

I have referred to the North Syracuse Central School District as the CNS School District or heard of the District being referred to in that way. I would support the North Syracuse Central School District changing its name to the Cicero North Syracuse (CNS) Central School District.

By the way, Cook adds that it may seem like a simple fix to change the name, but it would actually take the state legislature to take action.