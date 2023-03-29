SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer, John Trombley, wrote the Your Stories Team wanting to know what’s next for the former Franciscan Convent campus, located near the intersection of Court Street and Grant Boulevard on Syracuse’s Northside.

Trombley said he’s seen crews cleaning up the yard and making repairs to a fence.

The City of Syracuse refers to this historic property as the Franciscan Academy/Maria Regina Campus.

Franciscan Academy was a high school. Maria Regina was a college.

The property was vacated in 2014 when the Sisters of Saint Francis of the Neumann sold the property.

Fast forward to current day, Home Leasing LLC out of Rochester is working to transform the campus to a senior living facility.

Part of the plan, Home Leasing LLC sent the YS Team reads:

Home Leasing’s current vision for the project involves the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of the campus for affordable senior housing, aged 55+. Across the three contributing buildings identified in the nomination, the property has the potential for approximately 185 studio and one-bedroom apartments, shared community spaces, office spaces, and other residential amenities. Altogether these buildings provide approximately 231,750 square feet of developable space.

The studio and one-bedroom apartments would be available to households that earn less than 30% of the area median income and up to 80% of the area median income. The community would have full-time property management and maintenance staff.

According to Home Leasing LLC, the estimated cost of the project is $100 million.

“We have made a lot of progress on design and preconstruction work and are working through various approvals for funding at this time. We would expect that the project would begin construction in the last half of 2024,” Home Leasing LLC Bret Garwood wrote in an email to NewsChannel 9.

Last December, the City of Syracuse announced part of a $1.5 million Restore New York grant would go towards the senior living project.