FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Zane Greenwald asked the Your Stories Team:

Now that Kirby’s Grill closed in Fayetteville, what will take its place?

Two Kirby’s locations closed last fall, one in Westvale and the Fayetteville location at 408 E Genesee Street.

Fayetteville Mayor, Mark Olson, said the building’s owner had lots of interest from businesses about moving into the closed Kirby’s, including several restaurants, a pediatric urgent care and a call center.

Olson said the owner decided to go with a restaurant to be the next tenant. He said the name of the restaurant has not been made public because the leasing details are not finalized.

Olson said once the deal becomes public, people will be familiar with the restaurant because the person behind it, currently operates two restaurants in Syracuse.

Olson said renovations could start in about two months.

We will make sure to update you when the name of the restaurant is announced.