(WSYR) — The Your Stories Team was sent an email from viewer, Frank Warner, asking for an update on the vacant Log Cabin Inn in Town of LaFayette.

If you live in LaFayette, you likely have fond memories of the Log Cabin Inn located off Route 11. It was a restaurant for decades. LaFayette Town Clerk, Jackie Roorda, said it was a popular spot for receptions, reunions and other gatherings.

Log Cabin Inn. Image courtesy of Bob Dupuis

Roorda said the Log Cabin Inn first opened as a bar in the 1930’s. Years later, it would expand to a full-service restaurant.

Former customers were reminded of the fire that happened there in the 1950’s because a clump of melted coins was a fixture at the register counter for decades that followed.

The clump of melted coins. Image courtesy of Bob Dupuis

The Log Cabin Inn closed a few years ago and has been sitting vacant ever since. Roorda said the building was sold last November and the new owner wants to run a small used car lot on the property. He also wants to turn the former restaurant into his residence. A public hearing is scheduled for next month.

