TOWN OF VAN BUREN N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team continues to get questions about closed Pizza Huts.

In the past year, the YS Team has fielded questions about closed Pizza Huts in Cortland, DeWitt, Mattydale and other spots in Central New York.

Recently, a few of our viewers reached out asking about construction work happening on the former Pizza Hut located just outside the Village of Baldwinsville.

Onondaga County records show the property at 2239 Downer Street Road sold in March of 2022 for $280,000.

An employee in the code enforcement office for the Town of Van Buren told the YS Team the new owner is making some minor renovations, trying to make the building look less like a classic Pizza Hut.

It’s not clear what’s next for the building. The town said the owner is trying to figure out what type of business would work in this space.

One potential business mentioned to the town was a smoke shop, but that could just be smoke, given nothing has officially been submitted to the town.

We’ll keep tabs on this project and update you at later date.



