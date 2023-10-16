TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-T) — You ask, we answer!
A few viewers recently contacted the Your Stories Team to say work is being done on the former Ponderosa on Route 11 in Salina. The viewers were curious what’s next for the vacant building that’s been sitting empty for years.
The building located at 3713 Brewerton Road (Route 11) sold last spring. Onondaga County records show it sold for $275,000.
There’s a dumpster outside the building and it does appear some exterior work is underway.
A lease sign has been posted in front of the building by the Icon Companies. The YS Team was unable to reach Icon’s founder and president for comment.
Town of Salina Planning and Development Director Mark Lafaver said nothing has been submitted to his office, which would be the first official step when it comes to redeveloping the property.
He said an employee with his department was told by crews at the old Ponderosa the property is being “cleaned up” in hopes of landing a tenant.
We’ll keep checking on this one!
