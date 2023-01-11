SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two viewers recently contacted the Your Stories Team complaining of a “terrible smell” in the Willow Bay area of Onondaga Lake Park.

One viewer was concerned it could be sewage.

Onondaga County started investigating the smell after being contacted by the YS Team.

Spokesperson Justin Sayles, said it is not sewage, but rather stagnant water causing the smell. He sent the following email:

As a recap, and I think speaking to heart of the concern raised by your viewers, there was no sewage that overflowed or was dumped into Onondaga Lake. There isn’t any sewer infrastructure on that end of the lake so that isn’t something that would happen regardless. After speaking with our teams in WEP (Water Environmental Protection) and Parks, it turns out that the smell was simply a temporary biproduct from cleaning out a clogged culvert in the Willow Bay area of Onondaga Lake Park. Water was starting to make its way across Long Branch Road and County DOT cleaned out the culvert which subsequently restored drainage. The stagnant water is what we all believe created the smell and will certainly dissipate – if it hasn’t already – overtime as the water is moving again. Justin Sayles

When our photographer went to record video of the area, he could still detect a smell, but said it wasn’t terribly strong.

Hopefully with time, it’ll get better and you won’t need to plug your nose on your next walk in the park.