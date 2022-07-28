(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Today’s question takes us to a vacant lot in a busy spot in the Town of Salina.

Viewer Rich Burdick asked the Your Stories Team about new construction on Buckley Road near 7th North Street. The site is near the Thruway and I-81.

According to the Town of Salina Planning and Development department, a Restaurant Depot is being built on this vacant piece of land.

According to the company’s website, the store is a national chain with several location in New York, including Buffalo, Rochester and Albany. This will be the first Restaurant Depot in the Syracuse region.

The Town of Salina said construction started about two weeks ago. It’s not clear when construction will end, but the town thinks the store could be open by the end of the year.

This plot of land had a motel on it for decades, dating back to the 60’s. You might remember some names it went by: Hotel Syracuse Country Inn, Quality Inn, and most recently before being demolished several years ago, the hotel was called United Inn.