TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Wayne Scott wants to know the latest on bringing a Delta Sonic Car Wash to Clay.

A Delta Sonic is being proposed to be built on a 10 acre lot off Route 31 near Cor Center, in front of the Kohls and across the road from the Texas Roadhouse and Starbucks.

According to planning documents, the plan calls for a car wash, 36 gas pumps, outdoor and indoor vacuums, a convenience store and a coffee shop/restaurant with a drive thru.

The renderings on file with the Town Planning Department, show a Tim Hortons, but the Planning Commissioner, Mark Territo said those details are still being worked out.

Courtesy of Town of Clay Planning Department.

The Delta Sonic locations in Geddes and Salina include a Tim Hortons.

As for where the proposal in Clay stands, Territo said it’s set go before the planning board on December, 13.

“This project is before the Planning Board, they are still working out the details of the traffic light, sewer connection, and the general flow of the site,” Territo wrote in an email.

News of another car wash coming to Clay may not be welcomed by those who think the town already has too many.

About a mile down the road, a Niagara Car Wash and Precision Wash are located on Route 31, not far from Route 57. A new Splash Car Wash is also being built in that area.