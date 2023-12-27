MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
Did the plan to convert the old firehouse in Manlius into a Taco Bell Cantina fall through?
According to Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall, the proposal is not necessarily off the table but it’s at a standstill.
For months, the village leaders have been working with a developer who wants to turn the old firehouse on Stickley Drive into a Taco Bell Cantina.
This would not be your average Taco Bell.
According to Mayor Whorrall, it would have a full bar, outside seating, a stage for live music, and a second floor that could be used as a community room.
But Mayor Whorrall said the plan is at a standstill because it failed to get the needed votes to pass through the Village Board for a zoning change.
Whorrall said the sticking point appears to be over the proposed drive-thru window.
Whorrall said he’s been in contact with the developer about the next steps. He said it’s possible revisions could be made to the plan and resubmitted to the village.
We’ve reached out to the developer for comment. When we hear back we’ll update this story.
We’ll also let you know if any revisions are made to the current plan, allowing the project to move forward.
