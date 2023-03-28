DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Many of our viewers who crave Chick-fil-A are craving an update on the one proposed in DeWitt.

The Your Stories Team is routinely asked about the status of the project and where exactly it will be located.

Some of our viewers thought the Chick-Fil-A being proposed, is going into the old Friendly’s restaurant at the corner of Erie Blvd E and Bridge Street. It’s not. The YS Team reported earlier this month that a Mediterranean restaurant has been approved for the old Friendly’s location.

If given final approval, the proposed Chick-Fil-A will be built on the other side of Bridge Street off Celi Drive. The DeWitt Planning Department said it will be located between the former Pier 1 store and Erie Blvd E.

For those familiar with the area, it’s the former site Uncle Sam’s nightclub and The Country Club.

The Chick-Fil-A proposal is part of a project called Canalway Commons. It’s been listed on the Town’s Planning Board’s agendas since 2021.

An employee with the Planning and Zoning Department said the Chick-Fil-A is going through “final steps” of the approval process.

It was on the agenda for last week’s meeting, and will likely need to go before the Zoning Board of Appeals in the next month of two.

The Planning and Zoning Department said barring any issues, final approval for the project could come as early as late Spring, early Summer.

The Your Stories Team reached out to the owner of the property to get more details on the process, but we have yet to hear back.

The YS Team will keep checking for updates!