SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The former Kirby’s Grill restaurants continue to bring questions our way.

Viewer, Rose Macdonald, emailed the Your Stories Team wanting to know if there are any plans for the former Westvale Plaza location.

Solvay’s mayor, told the YS Team the village is eager to have a new business move into the closed Kirby’s. He described Kirby’s as a Solvay staple that operated in the village for decades. He said many residents were sad to see it close last fall.

Larry Socia with Sutton Real Estate Company said the former Kirby’s is garnering interest. He said he’s had a few showings with people interested in opening another restaurant in the space.

Socia said it’s just interest at this point but he was hoping someone would occupy the space by the end of the year.

The other closed Kirby’s location in Fayetteville has also received lots of interest.

Fayetteville Mayor, Mark Olson, said a lot has happened behind the scenes and promised to keep us updated when something shakes out.