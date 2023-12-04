FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
A question that the Your Stories Team continues to receive from our viewers is on a topic we’ve been following for years:
What’s the latest on a new grocery store coming to Fayetteville?
Last year, the Village of Fayetteville’s Planning Board approved a project to bring a grocery store to the old O’Brien & Gere manufacturing site on E. Genesee Street.
While the name of the grocery store has not been publicly announced by the village, sources have previously told the YS Team that a Hannaford Supermarket was the chain looking to open in Fayetteville.
The Maine-based chain has several stores in New York, including locations in Utica and Rome. This would be the first Hannaford in Onondaga County.
Hannaford still won’t comment on the project that’s been approved in Fayetteville.
While the project has been approved by the village, construction hasn’t started due to legal challenges by a resident.
Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson said the village learned last month that a ruling on a lawsuit went in their favor.
Mayor Olson said the decision by the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division, moves the project forward, and barring another legal challenge, site work on the property could begin shortly.
He said the village hopes actual construction on the 56,000 sq. ft. supermarket would begin in the spring.
Have a question for the Your Stories Team?
